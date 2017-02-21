Jake Owen And Daughter Pearl Add New Addition To Their Family

Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today. A beautiful 3mos old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions? A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:35am PST

New puppy alert! It appears Jake Owen and his daughter Pearl added a new family member over the weekend, a 3 month old German Shepherd who hasn’t quite grown into his ears yet! The country star took to Instagram on Saturday posting a picture of the three together admitting they haven’t yet come up with a name for the little guy. Of course, there were plenty of suggestions from Nash, to Diesel, to Fender, where over 3,000 people gave their input.

