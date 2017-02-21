Byron lifts Canadiens past Rangers in shootout

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Byron scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Montreal beat the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to give coach Claude Julien his first win in his second stint with the Canadiens.

Carey Price made 28 saves for Montreal. Price stopped Kevin Hayes and J.T. Miller twice in the OT, including a diving save in the closing seconds of the extra period.

Shea Weber had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal.

The Rangers’ Mats Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal and Montreal’s Alexander Radulov tief it in the third round.

Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg scored in regulation for the Rangers. Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves as New York snapped its five-game home win streak.

Lundqvist stopped Max Pacioretty halfway through overtime and Montreal’s Tomas Plekanec also hit the post late in the period.