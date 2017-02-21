Books on conservatism and rural whites up for Lukas Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money” and Zachary Roth’s “The Great Suppression” are among several works about the modern conservative movement that are on the short list for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize.

Other nominees announced Tuesday are Arlie Russell Hochschild’s “Strangers in Their Own Land,” Nancy Isenberg’s “White Trash” and Gary Younge’s “Another Day in the Death of America.” The $10,000 prize is named for the late investigative journalist and is given for literary excellence and “social concern.”

Columbia University’s journalism school and Harvard University’s Nieman Foundation for Journalism also announced short lists for outstanding history books and best works-in-progress. Winners will be announced March 27.