Tuesday, February 21, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EST
2017-02-21
Hundreds rescued from California floodwaters in San Jose
GOP members of Congress meet with protests at town halls
Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules
Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood
Official: Reforms didn’t cut sentence of suspect in killing
Court considers constitutionality of Ohio execution process
State lawmakers channel grief into fight against opioids
Teens accused of plot to rob, kill girl found shot in ditch
Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case