Thousands of demonstrators across US say ‘Not My President’

Thousands of demonstrators across the U.S. have turned out to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents’ Day protest dubbed Not My President’s Day.

The numbers weren’t close to the million-plus who thronged the streets following Trump’s inauguration a month earlier, but the message on Monday was similar.

Thousands of flag-waving protesters lined up outside Central Park in Manhattan.

In Chicago, several hundred rallied across the river from the Trump Tower, shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

More than 100 demonstrated in Washington, D.C. Dozens gathered around the fountain in Dupont Circle chanting “Dump Trump” and “Love, not hate: That’s what makes America great.”

Dozens marched through midtown Atlanta for a rally named with a Georgia flavor: “ImPEACH NOW! (Not My) President’s Day March.”

Walker reported from New York City. Associated Press writers Jeff Martin in Atlanta, Tammy Webber in Chicago and Alanna Durkin Richer in Richmond contributed to this story.