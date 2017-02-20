Every morning at 6:36,7:36, 8:36 Becca updates us on what’s trending in country music.
Gary LeVox helps the Tim Tebow Foundation AND Jake Owen gets a new puppy!
Lauren Alaina in a feature film AND Thomas Rhett had a gender reveal party.
