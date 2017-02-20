After Huggins’ scary moment, No. 12 WVU beats Texas 77-62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — After West Virginia coach Bob Huggins dropped to his knees and clutched his chest in a scary moment shortly before halftime, Jevon Carter finished with 24 points to lead the 12th-ranked Mountaineers to a 77-62 win over Texas on Monday night.

Lamont West had a career-high 23 points, helping WVU (22-6, 10-5 Big 12) shake off a slow start and its coach’s frightening fall.

Huggins went down during a timeout just before the half, and his players quickly came to his aid. Huggins stood, briefly massaged his chest and stayed on the sideline.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Huggins received medical attention at halftime, but he returned to coach in the second half.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe said Huggins told her at halftime that he thought his defibrillator went off. A West Virginia basketball spokesman had no immediate comment.

Texas coach Shaka Smart later exchanged well wishes with Huggins.

The 63-year-old Huggins had a heart attack at the Pittsburgh airport in 2002 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was back in his office two weeks later.

Carter also had 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.

Texas started the game on a 12-2 run but trailed 46-32 at halftime. Jarrett Allen led the Longhorns (10-18, 4-11) with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Texas has lost four straight and five of six. The Longhorns have upcoming games against No. 3 Kansas and No. 9 Baylor, so a strong finish does not look likely.

West Virginia clinched a bye in the Big 12 Tournament with its fourth win in five games.

AHMAD OUT

West Virginia’s Esa Ahmad sat out due to back spasms and is day-to-day. Ahmad averages 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.

West Virginia plays at TCU on Saturday.