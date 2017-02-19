Scientists hold rally in Boston protest threats to science

BOSTON (AP) — Hundreds of scientists, environmental advocates and their supporters are rallying in Boston to protest what they see as increasing threats to science and research in the U.S.

The scientists say they want President Donald Trump’s administration to recognize evidence of climate change and take action on various environmental issues.

The protesters gathered in Boston’s Copley Square on Sunday.

Geoffrey Supran is a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who studies renewable energy solutions to climate change. He says the scientists are trying to send a message to Trump that “science is the backbone of our prosperity and progress.”

The rally was held outside of the American Association for the Advancement of Science annual meeting, one of the first major gatherings of scientists since Trump’s election.