Clark: Comments “unprofessional” on Betances arbitration

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball union chief Tony Clark calls the public comments surrounding the salary arbitration hearing involving Yankees reliever Dellin Betances “unprecedented” and “unprofessional.”

On Saturday, New York Yankees President Randy Levine said Betances’ representatives had “over-the-top demands based on very little sense of reality” seeking $5 million. The Yankees won Friday’s hearing and are set to pay Betances $3 million for this season.

Betances called it “unfair” to take him into a room to “trash me for about an hour and a half.” Levine accused the pitcher’s agents of using him to chase what Levine considered closer-like money though Betances is a setup man.