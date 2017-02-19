Monday, February 20, 2017
AP Top Technology News at 1:17 a.m. EST
2017-02-19
Electronic media searches at border crossings raise worry
Zuckerberg’s goal: Remake a world Facebook helped create
Some excerpts from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s missive
New Zealand judge upholds Kim Dotcom extradition ruling
New supercomputer aids climate research in top coal state
Fastest computer in the Rockies tapped for range of projects
Samsung family succession hits snag with chief’s arrest
Robot probes show Japan reactor cleanup worse than expected