The Latest: Pakistani ambassador summoned by Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on developments in Pakistan (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

The Afghan government has summoned Pakistan’s ambassador in protest of recent shelling in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry summoned Ambassador Abrar Hussain in Kabul, where Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai asked for an explanation but also gave his condolences regarding recent suicide attacks in Pakistan.

At least two people have been killed and two others wounded in the shelling from Pakistan, according to reports.

Karzai also said the Afghan government wants Pakistan to take strict action against terrorists that are hiding in Pakistan.

Karzai expressed concern over the closure of the Torkham and Chaman border crossings and asked for the reopening of the gates.

____

1:45 p.m.

Two Pakistani officials say a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighboring landlocked country.

The border closure in Pakistan’s southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to brief the media on the record.

Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 “terrorists” dead.

__ Munir Ahmed