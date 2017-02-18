Passenger train derails near Brussels, several people hurt

BRUSSELS (AP) — A passenger train has derailed close to Brussels, and a Belgian train official says several people have been injured.

Frederic Petit of the Infrabel rail service told the VRT network that the accident Saturday occurred as the train left the Leuven station at slow speed in the direction of the Belgian capital.

Emergency services were immediately called to the scene. The first photos of the accident showed one passenger car lying on its side. It was too early to say exactly how many people were injured.

All train traffic in and out of Leuven, 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Brussels, was interrupted.