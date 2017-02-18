Man dies after breaching security at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a man is dead after he breached security at Honolulu International Airport and stopped breathing.

The Star-Advertiser says the man ran through a security checkpoint at a small commuter terminal about 5:48 a.m. early Saturday.

The newspaper says the man, who was not a traveler, pushed aside a security officer and ran through doors where airplanes were parked. He was stopped by an airport employee, who was backed up by other law enforcement and security officers.

The man then became unresponsive.

State Transportation Department spokesman Tim Sakahara tells the Star-Advertiser that efforts to revive him were made by the Honolulu Fire Department, EMS and Airport Rescue Fire Fighters.

The newspaper says the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sakahara says one law enforcement officer with the Securitas firm was injured and has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com