The Latest: Malaysia arrests 4th suspect in N. Korean death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the suspected assassination of the half brother of the North Korean leader in Malaysia (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Malaysian police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect, a North Korean, in the death of the half brother of the North Korean leader.

A police statement says the man identified as Ri Jong Chol was arrested on Friday in Selangor near Kuala Lumpur.

It gave no other details.

Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, have been arrested earlier on suspicion of involvement in the death of Kim Jong Nam.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

___

11:30 a.m.

A senior Malaysian official says a second autopsy will be carried out on the half brother of the North Korean leader who was apparently assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur airport.

The official says the result of the first autopsy on Kim Jong Nam was inconclusive. He says the second one will take place Saturday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media.

Earlier, North Korean Ambassador Kang Chol said Malaysia conducted the autopsy on Kim Jong Nam “unilaterally and excluding our attendance.” He says his government will reject any findings.

South Korea has accused its enemies in North Korea of dispatching a hit squad to kill Kim Jong Nam at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.