Open
Close
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Home » Science News » AP Top Science News at 12:22 a.m. EST

AP Top Science News at 12:22 a.m. EST

Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old

Moonshot pad roaring back into action with SpaceX launch

New supercomputer aids climate research in top coal state

Fastest computer in the Rockies tapped for range of projects

Pennsylvania correlates natural gas fracking with quakes

Robot probes show Japan reactor cleanup worse than expected

World’s oldest seabird hatches new chick at Midway Atoll

Gene editing patent ruling sways fortune of biotech hopefuls

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.