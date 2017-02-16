Worley regains giant slalom title at worlds; Shiffrin 2nd

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Tessa Worley regained her giant slalom title at the world ski championships on Thursday, holding off hard-charging Mikaela Shiffrin to take gold.

Worley, the 2013 champion, finished 0.34 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, who was fastest in the second run as warm sunshine softened the snow.

Shiffrin was third-fastest in the morning run. She then used downhill-style skills to help make up time on a relatively flat final slope.

“I wasn’t sure I could make up all the time on Tessa,” the American told Swiss broadcaster SRF. “She deserved to win. I was really much happier with my second run.”

The silver medal was the 21-year-old American’s first in giant slalom. She will start as the favorite for her third straight slalom world title on Saturday.

Soffia Goggia of Italy took bronze, 0.74 behind Worley, four days after being in tears when losing her shot at the downhill title with a big mistake near the finish.

Worley now has two golds in St. Moritz, after helping France win the team event on Tuesday.

Worley and Shiffrin have been the dominant giant slalom skiers this season. The Frenchwoman leads 3-2 in World Cup wins and tops the season-long standings.

After nine World Cup podium finishes in her breakout season, the flamboyant Goggia’s 10th got her a first career medal and the first for her country in St. Moritz.

In Sunday’s downhill, the 24-year-old Italian recovered but still finished 0.07 behind bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the United States.

Shiffrin’s silver doubled the American team’s medal tally after eight events.