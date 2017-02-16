Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists set to swamp DC

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s not exactly draining the swamp.

Some 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians are expected to ride a chartered Amtrak train from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington on Thursday for the state Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual lobbying trip.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver the keynote address.

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith also are set to speak to dinner attendees.

The event comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to “drain the swamp.” In his earliest days in the White House, he signed an order aimed at restricting administration officials from lobbying.

Trump didn’t win New Jersey, where voters are set to pick Christie’s successor in November, and the event is a big draw.