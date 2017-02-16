The Latest: Indonesia wants access to woman in Korean death

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Latest on the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam, at a Malaysian airport (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry has requested consular access to a woman arrested in Malaysia for suspected involvement in the killing of the North Korean leader’s half brother.

The ministry said Thursday the woman is an Indonesian citizen based on data provided by Malaysia and the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

She is one of three people arrested following the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport on Tuesday. The others are a woman who was traveling on a Vietnamese passport and the Indonesian woman’s boyfriend, who was arrested earlier Thursday.

___

4:30 p.m.

Malaysian police say a third person has been arrested in connection with the apparent assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam.

Police official Abdul Samah says officers detained a Malaysian man on Wednesday evening. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the second suspect.

Abdul Samah says the man provided information that led to the arrest of the woman who was using Indonesian travel documents.

___

9:20 a.m.

Malaysia police chief Khalid Abu Bakar has told the national Bernama news agency that a second woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Kim Jong Un’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. He said police will issue a statement soon with details.