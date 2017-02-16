10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. TRUMP RAPS ‘CRIMINAL’ LEAKS, ‘DISHONEST’ MEDIA

His 77-minute news conference amounts to an extended airing of grievances, with the president attempting to find his footing after the rockiest launch in recent memory.

2. TRUMP SEEKS PAUSE IN LEGAL FIGHT WITH REVISED TRAVEL BAN

Details of the new proposal remain unclear but it might focus solely on foreigners who have never entered the U.S. — instead of green card holders already in the U.S. or who have traveled abroad and want to return.

3. WHY SOME PARTICIPATE IN ‘DAY WITHOUT IMMIGRANTS’

Immigrants in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston stay home from school and work to show how important they are to the U.S. economy.

4. WHO’S TRUMP’S NEW CHOICE FOR LABOR SECRETARY

Law school dean R. Alexander Acosta is the president’s nominee for the post, one day after his original pick Andrew Puzder withdrew from consideration.

5. ISLAMIC STATE SUICIDE BOMBING AT PAKISTAN SHRINE KILLS 75

This is the deadliest attack in the country in more than two years.

6. HOW MARK ZUCKERBERG PLANS TO DEBUG THE WORLD

His long-term vision for Facebook, laid out in a manifesto, covers community-building, artificial intelligence and support for the news media.

7. MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO BUYING RIFLES IN SAN BERNARDINO ATTACK

The father of one of the victims angrily denounces the plea deal as a “slap on the wrist.”

8. SOUTH KOREAN COURT APPROVES ARREST OF SAMSUNG HEIR

Lee Jae-yong, 48, is accused of bribery and other charges in connection to a massive corruption scandal.

9. WHAT NEW MOSQUITO TRAP OFFERS

A high-tech device is promising to catch the bloodsuckers while letting friendlier insects escape — and even record the exact weather conditions when different species emerge to bite.

10. WHICH AIRLINE TO BRING BACK FREE MEALS ON SOME U.S. FLIGHTS

Delta says it will start serving food to all passengers on 12 long-haul routes over the next several weeks.