Thursday, February 16, 2017
AP Top U.S. News at 2:07 a.m. EST
2017-02-15
California officials rush to drain lake as new storms begin
Cracks may offer clues to California dam’s troubles
Video captured shooting that killed Chicago toddler
Detained Mexican in Seattle pushed into immigration debate
Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary city status
Police: 2 bodies found in Indiana are missing girls
Fire alarm, protests disrupt ex-pharma exec Shkreli’s talk
APNewsBreak: Grand jury report blasts NY foster care system
‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests being held across US