Wednesday, February 15, 2017
AP Top Science News at 12:46 a.m. EST
2017-02-15
Gene editing patent ruling sways fortune of biotech hopefuls
Colorado’s 834 million dead trees threaten to worsen fires
China carfentanil ban a ‘game-changer’ for opioid epidemic
‘Firefall’ phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite’s El Capitan
India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit
AP, HHMI collaborate on expanded science, health coverage
Could gene editing help avoid disease? Maybe
Amid protests, China aluminum firm says eco standards met
Appeals court won’t re-hear the ‘dusky gopher frog’ case
Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat