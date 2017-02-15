AP Top Science News at 12:46 a.m. EST

Open
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Gene editing patent ruling sways fortune of biotech hopefuls

Colorado’s 834 million dead trees threaten to worsen fires

China carfentanil ban a ‘game-changer’ for opioid epidemic

‘Firefall’ phenomenon wows visitors to Yosemite’s El Capitan

India launches more than 100 satellites into orbit

AP, HHMI collaborate on expanded science, health coverage

Could gene editing help avoid disease? Maybe

Amid protests, China aluminum firm says eco standards met

Appeals court won’t re-hear the ‘dusky gopher frog’ case

Indonesia lawmaker: Palm oil workers shot orangutan for meat

