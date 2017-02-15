Open
Close
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:46 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:46 a.m. EST

Trump charts new Mideast course; maybe no separate Palestine

Trump slams intel officials, media over Flynn and Russia

A crush of crises all but buries the young Trump White House

China carfentanil ban a ‘game-changer’ for opioid epidemic

Malaysia arrests 2nd suspect in North Korean’s death

Pentagon boss to NATO nations: Increase military spending

Immigrant workers, families to protest by staying home

Detained Mexican in Seattle pushed into immigration debate

California officials rush to drain lake as new storms begin

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.