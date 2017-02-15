AP, HHMI collaborate on expanded science, health coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press is partnering with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education to expand its coverage of science, medicine and health journalism.

The initial collaboration includes two pilot projects. With the first project, AP will create and distribute a series of stories, profiles, videos and graphics focusing on genetic medicine. The second project will look at a variety of science topics in the news that will help readers stay current on the latest science research and make informed decisions on topics ranging from the environment, to public health.

“This collaboration brings wider attention and new storytelling tools to evidence-based, factual science,” AP Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said.

HHMI, based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, supports the advancement of biomedical research and science education. The organization’s origin dates back to the late 1940s when a small group of physicians and scientists advised Hughes. The medical institute was created in 1953.

The primary purpose of the organization is to promote human knowledge in the field of the basic sciences and its effective application for the benefit of mankind, according to its charter. In fiscal 2016, it provided $663 million in U.S. biomedical research and $86 million in grants and other support for science education.

HHMI’s Department of Science Education, the largest private, nonprofit supporter of science education in the country, will provide funding for the AP projects. The funding will allow AP to increase the amount of science-related stories it provides to news organizations and add more journalists to support its current science reporting team. HHMI will also offer expert background information and educational material.

While the AP will receive funding and utilize HHMI’s expertise when crafting its content, it maintains full editorial control of published material.

“We’re proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s most respected news organization to ensure that the best evidence around important scientific topics is presented clearly and distributed widely,” said Sean B. Carroll, vice president of HHMI’s Department of Science Education.