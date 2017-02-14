Rays finalize $2M, 1-year deal with injured pitcher Eovaldi

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a $2 million, one-year contract with injured pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, a deal that allows him to earn an additional $5.5 million in 2018.

The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to miss the 2017 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery last August, when he was with the New York Yankees. The deal includes a $2 million club option for 2018.

Eovaldi can earn $3.5 million in performance bonuses each year as a starter and $3 million as a reliever.

He was 9-8 with a 4.76 ERA in 21 starts and three relief appearances last season and is 38-46 with a 4.21 ERA over parts of six seasons with the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. His best season was 2015, when he was 14-3 with 4.20 ERA with New York.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-handed reliever Eddie Gamboa for assignment.

Eovaldi can earn $1.75 million annually based on starts: $150,000 for 22, $250,000 for 24, $350,000 for 26, $450,000 for 28 and $550,000 for 30. He also can make $1.75 million based on innings as a starter: $150,000 for 160, $250,000 for 170, $350,000 for 180, $450,000 for 190 and $550,000 for 200.

He could earn $750,000 for relief innings: $100,000 for 40, $125,000 for 45, $150,000 for 50, $175,000 for 55 and $200,000 for 60. Eovaldi also could make $750,000 for relief appearances: $100,000 for 40, $125,000 for 45, $150,000 for 50, $175,000 for 55 and $200,000 for 60.

He has $1.5 million in bonuses for games finished: $125,000 each for 25 and 30, $150,000 for 35, $175,000 for 40, $200,000 for 45, $225,000 for 50 and $250,000 apiece for 55 and 60.