More Pics From Country’s Biggest Stars Before Music’s Biggest Night

Evening activities… A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:12pm PST

Sunday nights Grammy Awards gave us plenty of entertainment to talk about for the next week, some good and some awkward and embarrassing. Last night I talked about some of the shots during the show from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Tim and Faith, Chris Young, and Cassadee Pope.

This time I’m here to share intimate moments of preparation before the show from a lot of those artists. It includes Dierks Bentley getting to the Grammys in the front seat of a jet, Cassadee Pope lifting weights the morning of, Kelsea Ballerini getting her workout in, and others which you’ll see below! Let us know which moment you enjoy the most at the New Country 92.3 Facebook Page! @Radio_JT

Grammy bound😍🍾 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

one last rear end kickin' by @erinoprea and off to Grammyland. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Getting my gym time in before the big day! I'M SO EXCITED! #redcarpetready @dunkindonuts Americano #Ad A post shared by Cassadee Pope (@cassadeepope) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Found my zen at Grammy rehearsals. Jk. Still freaking out. A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:02pm PST

I'm tryin However, there is no way to match how good my wife is gonna look. #GRAMMYs A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:22pm PST