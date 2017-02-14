More Pics From Country’s Biggest Stars Before Music’s Biggest Night

Sunday nights Grammy Awards gave us plenty of entertainment to talk about for the next week, some good and some awkward and embarrassing. Last night I talked about some of the shots during the show from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Tim and Faith, Chris Young, and Cassadee Pope.
This time I’m here to share intimate moments of preparation before the show from a lot of those artists. It includes Dierks Bentley getting to the Grammys in the front seat of a jet, Cassadee Pope lifting weights the morning of, Kelsea Ballerini getting her workout in, and others which you’ll see below! Let us know which moment you enjoy the most at the New Country 92.3 Facebook Page! @Radio_JT
breakfast of champions for pilots. #vendingmachinelife #usabound #grammys #dethawingbegins pic.twitter.com/wx7we6Qxsg
— Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 10, 2017