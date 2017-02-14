COME PLAY TEXAS HOLDEM AND BACK THE BLUE THIS SUNDAY

High Noon This Sunday Feb 19th, 2017 is the Big Dawg’s Poker Bash and this Texas Hold’Em Poker Tournament will give Proceeds to The Eureka Police Officers Support Fund. Entry fee is $50 Donation in advance and $60 at the door, that is if it doesn’t sell out.

One add on will be sold for $5 at sign in.

Here’s a rundown of what’s up for grabs, what’s the grub and what you get for your registration fee, meet Chuck Maher from Realty Executives Premiere!

Prize payouts to the final table to be determined by the number of players. We’ve got room for 192 players! Doors open at noon for sign ups and lunch. Beer and soda also provided. Tournament starts at 1:15PM until completion. Lottery boards, 50/50 drawings and silent auction items including Cardinal tickets and so much more.

Pre-register here and you’ll save $10

Pre-registration powered by: