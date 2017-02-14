10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP’S SENIOR TEAM UPENDED

Embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn resigns, following reports that he had misled U.S. government officials about his contacts with Russia.

2. ‘NOT JUST PARANOIA BUT SOMETHING EVEN WORSE’

Russian lawmakers mount a fierce defense of Flynn, who conceded he gave “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S.

3. DAM SYSTEM THREATENS NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TOWNS

Nearly 200,000 evacuees around Lake Oroville have to stay away indefinitely while officials race to repair a damaged spillway before more rains arrive.

4. CYBER SPIES TARGET AMERICAN-EGYPTIAN WRITER

Mona Eltahawy is one of many activists and human rights advocates targeted in a cyberespionage campaign blamed on Egypt’s government, AP finds.

5. WHAT YELLEN FACES ON CAPITOL HILL

Lawmakers are sure to press the Federal Reserve chair to spell out how the central bank might react to the ambitious economic program Trump is preparing to unveil soon.

6. FROM THE RING TO THE CABINET

Former wrestling entertainment executive Linda McMahon is on track to secure Senate confirmation to be the next leader of the Small Business Administration.

7. TRUMP’S TRAVEL BAN FOR VIRGINIA RESIDENTS BLOCKED

A federal judge finds that an unconstitutional religious bias is at the heart of the executive order, and therefore it violates First Amendment prohibitions on favoring one religion over another.

8. CHINA EXPECTED TO GIVE TRUMP VALUABLE RIGHTS TO HIS BRAND

The U.S. president could claw back control of more than 220 Trump-related marks held by others in China, for an array of things including Trump toilets, condoms, pacemakers and even a “Trump International Hotel.”

9. WHERE COCAINE INFILTRATES A ROMANTIC HOLIDAY

Colombian police and growers work to make sure that traffickers don’t sneak the drug onto cargo planes hauling flowers to the U.S. for Valentine’s Day.

10. THE BIG EASY EMBRACES LGBT COMMUNITY

New Orleans, the city hosting this year’s NBA All-Star game, has long enjoyed a reputation as a welcoming place for the gay and lesbian community.