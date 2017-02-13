Tim And Faith Play ‘Never Have I Ever’ On Ellen

On Friday, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill went on Ellen where she had them play the popular drinking game “Never Have I Ever.” There were no drinks being taken, of course, but still some of their answers made the game very entertaining to say the least. If you’re not familiar with the game, it starts with someone making a statement beginning with Never Have I Ever, then answering with either you have or you haven’t.

Ellen asked the star couple a series of questions like whether or not they’ve used each others toothbrush without the other knowing, and if either one of them have ever fell right asleep after “sexy time.” The answers turn out to be very funny, including answers to whether or not they’ve ever snooped through each others belongings or texted each other nudes. Oh, and waxing comes up as well.

