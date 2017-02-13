Luther, the Boss’ Little Brother drops words of wisdom on us each day. We use the word “wisdom” loosely!
50 Shades Darker opened over the weekend.
Oprah sells a painting for over $150 MILLION!
Guardians of the Galaxy teaming up with The Avengers.
