Country Stars Shine At 59th Annual Grammy Awards

Sunday night was a star-studded evening at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards and there were some big moments for some of country’s biggest names. Maren Morris‘ single “My Church” from her album Hero won Best Country Solo Performance beating out Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Brandy Clark, and Keith Urban.

“Oh my goodness, this is so crazy. Thank you to the Recording Academy. Eleven years ago I went to the first ever Grammy camp. It was the first ever time I flew on a plane by myself,” she said in her acceptance speech, “Thank you for giving me the most incredible year in my life.”

Best Country Album went to Sturgill Simpson with his A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, in which after accepting his award he shared a story about how he worked on a railroad in Utah during the day and wrote songs at night. It was his wife that convinced him to quit his job and move out to Nashville to become a musician.

Here are a few of the categories complete with the nominees and winners:

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go to Hell,” Brandy Clark

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“My Church,” Maren Morris – WINNER

“Church Bells,” Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Different for Girls,” Dierks Bentley featuring Elle King

“21 Summer,” Brothers Osborne

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney & P!nk

“Jolene,” Pentatonix featuring Dolly Parton – WINNER

“Think of You,” Chris Young With Cassadee Pope

Best Country Song

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey & Steven Lee Olsen (Keith Urban)

“Die a Happy Man,” Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett & Joe Spargur (Thomas Rhett)

“Humble and Kind,” Lori McKenna (Tim McGraw) – WINNER

“My Church,” busbee & Maren Morris (Maren Morris)

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, (Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

Big Day in a Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson – WINNER

Ripcord, Keith Urban

