Box Office Top 20: ‘Lego Batman,’ ‘Fifty Shades’ open on top

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three new openers dominated the box office this weekend — each with its own robust audience. The animated “Lego Movie” spinoff “The Lego Batman Movie” topped the charts with $53 million, slightly less than the studio estimates from Sunday, while the “Fifty Shades of Grey” sequel “Fifty Shades Darker” opened in second with $46.6 million.

“Fifty Shades Darker” didn’t come close to the heights of the first film’s $85.2 million debut in 2015 when Valentine’s Day fell on a Saturday, but it still managed to entice a significant audience to the cinema. In third place, “John Wick: Chapter Two” earned $30.4 million — more than double what the first film made in its opening weekend.

The thriller “Split” and the NASA drama “Hidden Figures,” both holdovers, rounded out the top five.

The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian theaters Friday through Sunday, followed by distribution studio, gross, number of theater locations, average receipts per location, total gross and number of weeks in release, as compiled Monday by comScore:

1. “The Lego Batman Movie,” Warner Bros., $53,003,468, 4,088 locations, $12,966 average, $53,003,468, 1 week.

2. “Fifty Shades Darker,” Universal, $46,607,250, 3,710 locations, $12,563 average, $46,607,250, 1 week.

3. “John Wick: Chapter Two,” Lionsgate, $30,436,123, 3,113 locations, $9,777 average, $30,436,123, 1 week.

4. “Split,” Universal, $9,525,935, 2,961 locations, $3,217 average, $112,498,205, 4 weeks.

5. “Hidden Figures,” 20th Century Fox, $8,002,670, 2,667 locations, $3,001 average, $131,454,920, 8 weeks.

6. “A Dog’s Purpose,” Universal, $7,271,430, 3,025 locations, $2,404 average, $42,501,105, 3 weeks.

7. “Rings,” Paramount, $5,649,575, 2,931 locations, $1,928 average, $21,321,861, 2 weeks.

8. “La La Land,” Lionsgate, $4,943,811, 2,065 locations, $2,394 average, $125,954,156, 10 weeks.

9. “Lion,” The Weinstein Company, $3,950,610, 1,337 locations, $2,955 average, $30,236,332, 12 weeks.

10. “Sing,” Universal, $1,703,625, 1,479 locations, $1,152 average, $265,408,620, 8 weeks.

11. “The Space Between Us,” STX Entertainment, $1,686,364, 2,758 locations, $611 average, $6,511,522, 2 weeks.

12. “xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage,” Paramount, $1,514,592, 1,178 locations, $1,286 average, $43,126,640, 4 weeks.

13. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Disney, $1,495,988, 929 locations, $1,610 average, $527,162,956, 9 weeks.

14. “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,” Sony, $1,386,438, 1,213 locations, $1,143 average, $25,251,868, 3 weeks.

15. “I Am Not Your Negro,” Magnolia Pictures, $820,831, 115 locations, $7,138 average, $1,839,871, 2 weeks.

16. “Jolly LLB 2,” Fox International Productions, $774,355, 173 locations, $4,476 average, $774,355, 1 week.

17. “Moana,” Disney, $734,927, 461 locations, $1,594 average, $243,189,793, 12 weeks.

18. “The Founder,” The Weinstein Company, $723,998, 454 locations, $1,595 average, $11,205,243, 4 weeks.

19. “Fences,” Paramount, $723,054, 454 locations, $1,593 average, $53,943,781, 9 weeks.

20. “Manchester By The Sea,” Roadside Attractions, $702,053, 454 locations, $1,546 average, $45,102,041, 13 weeks.

