US Tennis apologizes for Nazi-era anthem at Fed Cup match

KAANAPALI, Hawaii (AP) — The United States Tennis Association has apologized after an outdated version of the German national anthem that later became associated with the Nazi regime was performed before a Fed Cup match in Hawaii.

The anthem was sung Saturday before a Fed Cup quarterfinal between the United States and Germany. It contained a verse that translates to “Germany, Germany, above all, above all in the world,” which became identified with Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

Andrea Petkovic, who was born in Bosnia, said after her match that she considered walking off the court as the anthem was sung.

She said: “I thought it was the epitome of ignorance, and I’ve never felt more disrespected in my whole life, let alone in Fed Cup, and I’ve played Fed Cup for 13 years now and it is the worst thing that has ever happened to me.”

The USTA issued a statement apologizing for the mistake, saying: “In no way did we mean any disrespect. This mistake will not occur again, and the correct anthem will be performed for the remainder of this first-round tie.”