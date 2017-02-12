Judge to decide on evidence in tunnel weapons case

A New Jersey judge is weighing the fate of three Pennsylvania residents who said they were on a rescue mission to help save a teenager from a New York heroin den when they were stopped with a cache of weapons.

Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez is to rule Monday in Jersey City on whether a police officer had probable cause to stop the car at the Holland Tunnel last June.

John Cramsey, Dean Smith and Kimberly Arendt, all of Pennsylvania, have pleaded not guilty to weapons possession charges.

The story already has ended tragically for the teen at the center of the case.

James Patterson says his daughter, Jenea (jeh-NAE’), died of an apparent drug overdose last month at a hospital near Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.