Open
Close
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Home » Uncategorized » AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EST

AP Top News at 12:13 a.m. EST

Trudeau visits Trump in crucial meeting for Canada

130,000 asked to evacuate near Northern California dam

Adele sweeps Grammys Awards with 5 wins, while Bowie wins 4

The Latest: Adele sweeps record, album of year Grammy honors

Trump, advisers leave embattled Flynn’s status uncertain

Trump, Trudeau to discuss women in workforce

UN Security Council meeting sought over NKorea missile test

AP FACT CHECK: Trump aide peddles false vote fraud charge

Northeast in sights of another winter blast of snow, winds

Immigrants wait in fear after raids; Trump takes credit

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.