Holm set to fight de Randamie in UFC 208 main event

NEW YORK (AP) — UFC fighter Islam Makhachev stood inside the cage at a packed Barclays Center and asked for the big Money fight.

“Hey, Dana! Give me Mayweather,” Makhachev said.

The Brooklyn crowd got a kick out that challenge for UFC President Dana White to make a never-going-to-happen fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. early in the UFC 208 card Saturday night.

Money May was not in the in the house.

But the home of the NBA’s Nets and NHL’s Islanders was otherwise full for UFC’s second trip to New York in three months.

Holly Holm (10-2) was set to fight for her slice of UFC history against Germaine de Randamie (6-3) in the main event of the five-fight pay-per-view card.

Holm, the first fighter to defeat Ronda Rousey, could become the first two-division women’s champion with a victory. Holm, fighting in the new 145-pound featherweight division created as a showcase for Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino, can join Conor McGregor, Randy Couture and B.J. Penn as the only two-division champs in UFC history.

McGregor, who also wants a fight with Mayweather, headlined UFC’s New York debut in November at Madison Square Garden following the end of a two-decade MMA ban. The 208 card lacked the top-to-bottom star power of the debut show but fans were just as enthusiastic and filled the place well before the PPV started.

Even the fighters were pumped to fight in New York.

“It’s a little overwhelming to be here in Brooklyn,” prelim fighter Rick Glenn said. “It took a long time for the UFC to come here and it’s incredible to be on this card.”

Holm-de Randamie headlined a Brooklyn card that boasted UFC legend Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson, Jacare Souza vs. Tim Boetsch, Glover Teixeira against Jared Cannonier and Jim Miller vs. Dustin Poirier in the other PPV bouts.

Holm has lost two straight fights since the stunning win over Rousey in December 2015. Holm lost the bantamweight belt when Miesha Tate choked her out in March 2016 and she lost a decision to Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of a Fox card in July. Both fights went five rounds and are the only losses in her career.

Like Holm, the 32-year-old de Randamie moved up in weight for the shot at the title in the first UFC pay-per-view in 2017. She’s a Dutch kickboxer who also fought in Strikeforce and also lost to Nunes in 2013.