Fourth Muslim group rejects federal grant to fight extremism

WASHINGTON (AP) — A California Islamic school had wanted to keep an open mind before Donald Trump took office. But less than a month into Trump’s presidency, the school is rejecting $800,000 in federal funds aimed at combatting violent extremism.

The move to turn down the money by the Bayan Claremont graduate school’s board — an amount that would cover more than half its yearly budget — caps weeks of sleepless nights and debate. Many there feel Trump’s rhetoric singling out Islamic extremism and his travel ban affecting predominantly Muslim countries have gone too far.

It’s the fourth organization nationwide under the Trump administration to reject funds for the Obama administration strategy known as countering violent extremism, or CVE.

Officials say the strategy aims to thwart extremist groups’ abilities to recruit would-be terrorists.