Saturday, February 11, 2017
AP Top International News at 12:06 a.m. EST
2017-02-11
North Korea reportedly test fires missile, challenging US
The Latest: US assesses N. Korea missile was not ICBM
Slow going for Turkish-backed forces in north Syria
Germany to elect new president; Steinmeier the favorite
Cyprus tests to see if remains of missing were misidentified
Gangs of French youth clash with police in Paris suburb
Rockets hit Baghdad’s Green Zone after protests turn violent
Trump hugs ally Japan after easing US-China tensions
Trump, Abe express close bonds after NKorea’s missile launch
Mexico gets Trump’s trade ire. Japan and Germany, a pass