Woods pulls out of next 2 tournaments with back issues

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Tiger Woods is pulling out of his next two tournaments because of ongoing back problems.

Woods said on his website Friday that his doctors have advised him not to play so he can continue treatment on his back. He withdrew after a 77 in the first round in Dubai with what he described as back spasms.

Woods was scheduled to play at Riviera next week in Los Angeles for the first time since 2006. He also was to play the Honda Classic the following week near his home in Florida.

Woods was out of golf for 15 months while recovering from three back surgeries. He was 15th in an 18-man field in the Bahamas in December, then missed the cut at Torrey Pines and lasted only one round in Dubai.