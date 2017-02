“You’re not thinking about going back there, are you?” @TheTimMcGraw is Willie in #TheShack – In theaters March 3. A photo posted by The Shack (@theshackmovie) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:59am PST

Late last week a new Dan + Shay music video was posted for a song from the upcoming film The Shack which plays everywhere March 3rd. It stars a wide variety of notable names like Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer, Radha Mitchell, and Tim McGraw.

Check out the official video for the new song “When I Pray For You” and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! @Radio_JT