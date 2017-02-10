Open
Close
Friday, February 10, 2017
Home » Health News » AP Top Health News at 12:28 a.m. EST

AP Top Health News at 12:28 a.m. EST

Iranian baby with heart defect to undergo surgery soon

Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases

Trump’s pick for health and human secretary takes office

12.2 million sign up for ‘Obamacare’ despite its problems

Appeals court OKs NYC salt-warning rule for some restaurants

UN: China moves to stop taking organs from prisoners

Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change

Malaria parasite may trigger human odor to lure mosquitoes

Minnesota’s health exchange reports record number of signups

Copyright © 2016 Hubbard Radio. All rights reserved.