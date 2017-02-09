Zac Brown Band Releases New Lyric Video To New Single

A photo posted by Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:36am PST

New music from Zac Brown Band is here! Earlier this month they released a new single called “My Old Man” from the new album Welcome Home which is due out May 12th. In light of the new song we also got a lyric video that is filled with childhood videos of the band members spending time with their dads.

Look for Zac Brown Band to come to St. Louis August 27th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, you can find ticket information here. Check out the new song below and let us know what you think of the video and the track at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page! @Radio_JT