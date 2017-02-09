Maren Morris Considers It An Honor To Meet Her Fans

Back in December, CMA’s New Artist of the Year Maren Morris came to Family Arena for our annual Jinglefest show and for some of us it was the first time meeting her, myself included. If you’ve ever had the chance for a meet-and-greet with any artist, it’s a cool experience for fans, hence the reason why we do them. After all, how often do you get face time with your favorite artist? Apparently the pleasure isn’t all ours.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Maren says, “It’s really powerful to me and emotional. The whole point is bringing people together in a positive way, and [to] be connected. I consider it an honor.” So if you’ve ever had the opportunity to meet her, chances are she enjoyed it just as much as you did. She’s also in the process of gearing up to write again saying, “I have some time set aside in a couple of months to really sit down and start writing again. I’m taking it one day at a time. The songs will come as they come, and I’m excited because I haven’t gotten to be really creative in a while.”

Look for Maren Morris at the Grammys on Sunday where she has FOUR nominations this year, including Best New Artist along with Kelsea Ballerini. Also catch her LIVE here in St Louis opening up for Sam Hunt at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater with Chris Janson and Ryan Follesse on July 7th. Tickets are on sale now with more info here. @Radio_JT