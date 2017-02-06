SLEEP BETTER AND GET TWO FREE PILLOWS FROM THE BEDROOM STORE

When you need a new bed it just makes sense to shop at The Bedroom Store and besides that they are a local family owned business! Denny Boyd graduated from Mizzou, starting in the mattress business in Columbia, MO delivering waterbeds and mattresses out of his garage. He then moved to St. Louis to continue his passion, Denny holds many worldwide patents in mattress manufacturing. Today The Bedroom Store has 15 locations and features memory foam, latex foam, adjustable air mattresses and hybrid inner-springs.

We’ve had our iZone bed from The Bedroom Store for two years now and love how adjustable it is and how much better we sleep. Daisy is little bitty and I’m a huge dude and that’s why the iZone bed is perfect for us and it’ll be perfect for you. Also we purchased the adjustable base, I highly recommend that…it’s great for reading, watching TV, coffee before we start the day, mimosas on the weekends, etc.

Now for those free pillows…click here to go to The Bedroom Store for details!

Sleep well!

RROOFF!!!

Bo