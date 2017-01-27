LISTEN: Brad Paisley’s Secret To Getting Icons To Work With Him

Worth a thousand words. @johnfogerty A photo posted by Brad Paisley (@bradpaisley) on Apr 12, 2016 at 9:45pm PDT

“Some people are lucky, others create their own luck.” I think someone said that, probably in a movie, although I can’t recall who. Brad Paisley considers himself very lucky to have recorded and shared a stage with many musical icons over the years, although again, it’s probably more of a situation of creating his own luck. According to Paisley, it’s always been about having the courage to do something that isn’t always so simple or easy. Ask.

“I didn’t keep my heroes at arm’s length. I found out very quickly that in country music when you walk up to them and say, ‘I’m someone who really respects you and I have a record deal, do you want to do something with me,’ they say yes.”

Listen to Brad expand on his luck and tell us if you’re excited to hear his 11th studio album Love and War, which hits stores March 3rd! Also look for him to make a St. Louis stop later on this year September 24th at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater. @Radio_JT