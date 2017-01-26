ONE WAY TO STAY IN CONTROL OF YOUR VACATION IS WITH AN RV!

St. Louis RV is my newest sponsor and I’m a Happy Camper because some of my favorite memories as a kid was in an RV. We traveled cross country to see family in a Winnebago and there were 8 people on that trip. As a kid I couldn’t wrap my head around the idea that when I was hungry I could get something from the fridge as we rolled down the highway. I’ll never forget my mom driving that thing through Chicago in the middle of the night. When my uncle woke up and walked up to the front and asked “Where are we?”the reply was “Indiana”, he lost it. My mom was one tough cookie. Take control of your vacations with St. Louis RV!

RROOFF!!!

Bo