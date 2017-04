When you spill your beer on the ground at the Blues game, then look at me and ask if I peed on the floor…I don’t even know you sir! AND that’s all I need to know about you! Each morning at 7:50am Bud and Broadway invite you to share something you heard somebody say or do that made you think THAT’S ALL I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT YOU!

