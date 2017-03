They say “If you don’t like the weather in St. Louis…wait 20 minutes” Cindy Preszler is one that is willing to take on the challenge of predicting our unpredictable weather. Now you can get your weather anytime you want at Weather STL.com. Take a listen to our chat about what she’s been up to the last 9 months and what’s in store for 2017 and beyond.

RROOFF!!!

Bo