Friday, February 3, 2017
New Country 923 Presents Granger Smith & Michael Ray!

By | January 13, 2017 Comments Off on New Country 923 Presents Granger Smith & Michael Ray!

New Country 923 is proud to welcome Michael Ray to the Granger Smith & Runaway June show on February 8th! Due to the extreme winter weather event that rolled through St. Louis on December 16th – New Country 923 presents a “make-good concert” for Jinglefest ticket holders starring Granger Smith & Micheal Ray, along with NEW Country group Runaway June, 7pm, February ... Read More »

St. Louis Featured In Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial

By | February 3, 2017 Comments Off on St. Louis Featured In Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl Sunday is finally upon us! I talked to my mother a few days ago and she mentioned that she’s going to a Super Bowl party at her pastor’s house which they hold annually. Although it’s surprising that she’s even interested in something like that, what I didn’t find all that interesting is what goes on at these parties. She ... Read More »

This Girl’s Sam Hunt Remake of ‘Drinking Too Much’ Worth A Listen

By | February 3, 2017 Comments Off on This Girl’s Sam Hunt Remake of ‘Drinking Too Much’ Worth A Listen

last day in the studio for now – finishing up vocals & literally being blown away from the tracks i'm hearing. it's a really special feeling to finally hear your songs come to life. #Blessed A photo posted by Cheyenne Goss (@chey_goss) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:57am PST Remember the name Cheyenne Goss. Many people have covered Sam Hunt‘s ... Read More »

Snow sculpting teams gather in Wisconsin for national event

92.3 News / February 2, 2017
Sturgill Simpson, Chance the Rapper to perform at Grammys

Beyonce announces she’s pregnant with twins on Instagram

